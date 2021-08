A small hotel on the edge of Queen’s Park could be turned into flats.

Proposals have been submitted to Glasgow City Council seeking permission to turn the Ivory Hotel on Camphill Avenue into flats.

More flats would also be built in the extensive car park next to the hotel.

However, the existing bar/restaurant would be retained.