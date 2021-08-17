Plans to regenerate Maryhill take next step

Plans to transform north Maryhill have taken the next step, following development of the southern part.

What: Glasgow City Council has considered the vision for North Maryhill Green Infrastructure as part of the plans to regenerate the area to create an attractive, green, climate change resilient and connected neighbourhood. The Maryhill Transformational Regeneration Area (TRA) covers areas situated either side of Maryhill Road: to the north lies the North Maryhill/Gilshochill area, and to the south lies The Botany and Valley areas.

What is happening next: Recent development activity focused on southside, and focus is now shifting to the north section and an ambition for a comprehensive redevelopment of Maryhill North. The aim is to develop Maryhill North into an area with attractive mixed-tenure accommodation, set within a high-quality landscape framework that serves as a multi-functional and connected greenspace for people to enjoy and nature to flourish.

The next steps for the delivery of the area’s Green Infrastructure Masterplan include a strategy for its implementation; investigation into funding streams; develop proposals and plans for future mixed-tenure housing within the identified development plots with Maryhill Housing Association, and further community engagement.

What work needs to be carried out: In order to achieve this aim, a number of challenges must be met, including: the poor quality of the environment - predominantly made up of poor quality, derelict, unmanaged green space; low-lying ground in the north of the site is at an increased risk of surface water flooding; disconnection from the wider active travel network; a number of barriers to movement within and surrounding the site, including: steep slopes and limited crossing points of transport infrastructure (rail line, canal, road).

What do locals think: A consultation in March/April 2021 on proposals for green infrastructure in North Maryhill found that a majority supported plans for more usable greenspace and improved cycling and walking routes, and mixed housing types, especially for more family homes. The consultation helped inform the final version of the vision document for North Maryhill Green Infrastructure.

What work has been carried out already: Completed development includes works carried out by Maryhill Housing Association (MHA) and Cube Housing Association that have generated over 225 units for social rent and affordable housing. In addition is the delivery of a further 73 housing units, developed by BIGG Regeneration for private sale. Other works in the area include a self-build pilot scheme at Bantaskin Street which is seeing the creation of six plots for private residential development for people building their own home.

What does the council say: Councillor Ruari Kelly, chair of the Neighbourhoods, Housing and Public Committee at Glasgow City Council, said: “This is the next step in the ongoing transformation of Maryhill and the wider north of Glasgow. Our ambitious plans will see vacant and derelict sites turned into the vibrant new neighbourhoods which Maryhill’s residents deserve, with open green spaces and better links for walking, cycling and wheeling.