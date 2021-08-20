Plans to turn former Glasgow southside church into sports facility

A vacant church in Linthouse could soon be used as a sports facility.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 20th August 2021, 10:24 am

The vacant church in Linthouse.

Plans have been submitted to turn the former parish church on Skipness Drive into a sports and leisure facility.

The b-listed property includes the main church hall and two smaller halls at either side.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The facility, if given the green light, would be used for teaching, training, weights, exercises both on the floor and using equipment, with classes in yoga and pilates.

The pews would be removed, although retained in case needed for future use. Minor changes, including new flooring, will also be made.

The proposed opening hours would be 6am-10pm on Monday-Friday, 7am-6pm on Saturday and 8am-5pm on Sunday.

Planning