Plans to turn former Glasgow southside church into sports facility

The vacant church in Linthouse.
Plans have been submitted to turn the former parish church on Skipness Drive into a sports and leisure facility.
The b-listed property includes the main church hall and two smaller halls at either side.
The facility, if given the green light, would be used for teaching, training, weights, exercises both on the floor and using equipment, with classes in yoga and pilates.
The pews would be removed, although retained in case needed for future use. Minor changes, including new flooring, will also be made.
The proposed opening hours would be 6am-10pm on Monday-Friday, 7am-6pm on Saturday and 8am-5pm on Sunday.