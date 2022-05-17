A popular Glasgow play park has been locked up by the council over “safety” concerns.

Broken swing seats, holes in the trampoline and graffiti are some of the “many” problems at the Queens Park playground in the Southside.

The council has closed the area “temporarily” following an inspection.

The gates are locked with chains while a notice from the council apologises for the inconvenience. A poster has been put up on railings asking people to sign a petition to improve the park and the trampoline has been fenced off.

A council spokesman said: “Unfortunately the play area has closed temporarily due to safety concerns following a recent inspection.

“We will be undertaking the necessary repairs to ensure the play area can reopen as soon as possible.

“The play area is very well used and has been earmarked for future investment, which will allow a significant refurbishment to go ahead.”

Henry Bell who raised concerns over its closure on social media said: “Why has Glasgow City Council chained up the whole of the biggest play park on the Southside? Usually hundreds of children use this equipment every day. Now it’s all locked away.”

Glasgow City Council replied on Twitter: “Unfortunately we’ve had to close the park due to safety concerns relating to many issues including broken swing seats, holes in the trampoline and graffiti.”

Other play areas in the city have also been plagued with broken equipment including one in Bellahouston Park.

The council announced in February it would carry out a makeover of the Pollok Country Park play area to be ready for March.