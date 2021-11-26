Possilpark leader Jackie Shearer wins award for inspirational leadership

A driving force in the mission to breathe new life into Possilpark has had her inspirational leadership honoured.

Jackie Shearer, manager of Possilpark Business Improvement District (BID), has been named as winner of the Scotland Loves Local Place Leader Award.

The accolade is recognition of her critical role in launching a new BID in the area and kickstarting its work to revive the Saracen Street area.

News of her award was announced during an online celebration, presented by STV’s Sean Batty.

Why did she win the award?

Judges had been told: “Supported by her direction, an alliance of businesses, public authorities, a social landlord and politicians has come together as part of a pilot project which is setting about showing what the power of collaboration can deliver, with a BID which combines a business and community model to revitalise the area.”

Possilpark BID is building on community and business links and drawing on the area’s rich heritage to generate new pride, kindness and compassion to build a better future under the banner of ‘Remaking Saracen’.

Work got underway in 2019, with organisations including North Glasgow Homes, after traders said they wanted to ‘lift the look and feel of the street’.

How did Jackie respond?

Jackie said: “Over the past year we have been developing a number of projects. The big one is the shopfront refurb scheme. That’s kitting out a new shopfront for about 12 units.

“We’re going back to a heritage theme in Saracen Street and it’s really nice to see all of those original features being revealed.”

After feedback from those living and working in the area, planters have also been installed to brighten up the area.

On the award success, Jackie added: “Winning the award for Possilpark BID goes beyond the improvement district itself. It’s an award for the wider community. Everyone really will get value and pleasure from knowing their area has won.”

What are the Scotland Loves Local Awards?

Organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), the Scotland Loves Local Awards recognised and rewarded remarkable work taking place to transform communities, including tackling the climate emergency and creating amazing art.

They also highlight the vital need for people to think, choose and spend local to help businesses in their community survive the impact of Covid-19.

Other Glasgow nominees

Elsewhere locally, the LEAP Project - a charity which operates across Greater Glasgow providing befriending services, a free handyperson service, activities to people aged 50 and over as well as clothing swap shop boutiques to extend the life of clothing and stop them going to landfill - was a runner up in the Climate category.

Judges heard how its R:evolve Recycle is said to be unique in reducing waste while promoting swapping, sharing, mending and making. It involves operating three swap shops as well as other initiatives.

What did the organisers say?

Professor Leigh Sparks, chair of STP, said: “You cannot fail but to be both humbled and energised by the fantastic work that all of our nominees are doing to create a fairer, stronger, more sustainable future where local life is the heartbeat of Scotland.

“They go above and beyond, day in, day out to help create communities which we will all be the better for and deserve this rich recognition. My congratulations go to all of our finalists.”