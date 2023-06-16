Ranvir Singh stood in for Lorraine Kelly on the ITV show on Friday 16 June

Ranvir Singh stood in for Lorraine Kelly on Friday’s (16 June) episode of ITV’s Lorraine where she welcomed Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness to the show. Jonathan partnered with Lorraine’s fashion expert Mark Hayes for a Father’s Day makeover staged by Ranvir and her colleagues.

The subject of the transformation was dad-of-five Carlos Brando, who is preparing to experience his first Father's Day since his 19-year-old daughter Danni passed away in January, after being diagnosed with cancer. Carlos was nominated for the makeover by his wife Marie-Claire, who appeared in the studio alongside him.

Ranvir introduced Carlos to viewers early in the show where he answered a few questions. His wife described him as the family’s “rock,” who kept the family together and took great care of their daughter during her battle with cancer. Jonathan cut Carlos’ long braided ponytail off live on the show, and later the Queer Eye star and Mark joined Ranvir to reveal the results of his makeover.

Carlos looked very pleased with his transformation, and things soon took a heartwarming and emotional turn, as Ranvir revealed she had some messages for him from his children, who appeared on screen. They told their father how proud they were of him for being so strong during an incredibly tough time.

Seeing his children on screen made Carlos very emotional, and tears came to his eyes, as he thanked Ranvir and the team for the “amazing experience”. Mark then presented him with an envelope that contained some surprise gifts.

Sensing Carlos’ emotion, Ranvir approached him to comfort him and give him a hug. She said: "I'm going to come over and give you a little hug; you're an amazing man."

Viewers took to Twitter to talk about how moving the segment was, with one commenting: “Lovely surprise ❤️ Carlos taught me to swim many years ago! He’s a lovely guy! I was so saddened to hear about his loss! Thank you team Lorraine! ❤️.”