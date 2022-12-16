Ranvir Singh has been a guest presenter on Lorraine 23 times in the past two years

Lorraine Kelly will be absent from her own ITV breakfast show next week, as she prepares to enjoy a Christmas break.

The Glasgow-born presenter, 63, will be replaced by Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh, 45, on the 21st, 22nd and 23rd December.

The ITV programme, which features a variety of interviews and competitions, broadcasts live every weekday from 9:00am to 10:00am.

Lorraine’s absence from the show was revealed on Good Morning Britain this morning (16 December), when relief host Ed Balls said to Ranvir: "You are being Lorraine next week.”

Lorraine Kelly attends the ITV Palooza 2022 at The Royal Festival Hall on November 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

She responded to the former politician: "Nobody can be Lorraine other than Lorraine. I am keeping her seat warm next week."

Lorraine began presenting her self-titled breakfast show in September 2010, after previously presenting ITV shows Good Morning Britain and This Morning.

Ranvir has been a guest presenter on Lorraine 23 times in the past two years, with the likes of Carol Voderman and Christine Lampard also making regular appearances.

Who is Ranvir Singh?

Ranvir Singh, 45, is a British journalist and television presenter from Preston, Lancashire.

She joined BBC Radio Lancashire in 2002, initially on work experience before being given a six-month contract. That same year she covered the Commonwealth Games in Manchester for BBC GMR.

In 2005, Ranvir joined BBC’s regional news programme North West Tonight as a journalist and bulletin presenter. On 10 September 2007, she became the main co-presenter on the show, alongside Gordon Burns.

While working on North West Tonight, Ranvir was also a regular presenter for late night and weekend breakfast shows on BBC Radio 5 Live.

In 2012, whilst on maternity leave, she announced that she would not be returning to the BBC but would be joining ITV’s Daybreak. She made her first appearance on Daybreak on 3 September 2012.

Ranvir Singh attends the ITV Palooza 2022 at The Royal Festival Hall on November 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Ranvir joined Good Morning Britain as a features correspondent and news presenter in May 2014, before being promoted to Good Morning Britain’s Political Editor in January 2017.

In the summer of that year, she presented Eat, Shop, Save for ITV.

The 45-year-old took part in the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing, which ran in late 2020. Alongside professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, she came fifth place.