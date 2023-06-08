Following the news that Lewis Capaldi would be cancelling all performances and work commitments until Glastonbury on 24 June, Roman Kemp has offered to perform in his place at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Roman spoke to Susanna Reid and Ed Balls about the Capital Summertime Ball as they discussed Lewis' sudden cancellation. He said: "It's bad news but I'm pleased that we're now seeing artists are really taking care of themselves. There's that constant saying that artists keep pushing themselves, and pushing themselves too much."

He added: "We have unfortunately lost Lewis. He wrote on Twitter and Instagram that he needs to take time to rest and recover, both mentally and physically. I think that's the most important thing for anyone involved.

"But the fact of the matter is, at the Summertime Ball, he will be missed but we have 17 other artists that are still gonna be there. We've got Niall Horan, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa."

Roman Kemp will be one of the hosts for Capital’s Summertime Ball

Roman followed his heartfelt statement by revealing he had agreed to play Lewis’ hit song ‘Someone You Loved’ in his place if needed. He joked: "I've even agreed, if they want me to, to stand up on stage and sing Someone You Loved."

Lewis cancelled three concerts in addition to his Summertime Ball performance, including a free concert that was to be held in partnership with Virgin Media in his hometown. The singer will return to the stage on 24 June at Glastonbury following the three-week break.

Lewis announced the news in an emotional Instagram post following the cancellation of FM104’s The Gig, which he was meant to perform at on 5 June but pulled out due to an unspecified illness. A few hours later, Lewis took to Instagram to announce that he needed to take some time for himself.

He said that he needed to “rest and recover” after performing the US leg of his tour and an extensive number of back-to-back shows in the UK to celebrate the release of his second album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.”