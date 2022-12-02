Elves will be on hand to assist after Cumbernauld Rotary decided to get involved with the fun.
The grotto will operate this weekend from 11am to 4.30pm and the same is true of next weekend.
Commitments in the North Pole will mean that Santa will have to wind it up after that, so families are being asked to plan ahead.
In the meantime, tickets for the grotto are available from the Christmas shop next to the escalators in the centre from 2pm to 4pm from Mondays to Thursdays.
This is to avoid long queues at the grotto.
Although the event is free, Rotarians are asking for a donation and this in turn will be handed over to a good cause.