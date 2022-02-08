Scotland’s 2022 census is just around the corner, giving us an insight into the Scottish people.

The census takes place every 10 years and counts every person and household in Scotland.

It was schedule to take place last year, however, the Covid-19 pandemic led to it being postponed until 2022.

When is the Scotland Census?

The census begins at the end of February 2022, with the National Records for Scotland writing to each household in Scotland with instructions for taking part.

The website will go live on February 28. Letters should receive their letters from the 28th until March 4.

Census day is March 20, 2022, although you can complete your form as soon as you get your letter.

Can I do it online?

You will be able to take part in the census online using instructions that will be included in the letter. It will include a unique access code for you to use.

You will also be able to order a paper questionnaire online or over the phone if you prefer to complete the census this way.

If you stay somewhere like a halls of residence, a care home or a hostel, the person who manages your accommodation will provide you with instructions for how to take part.

Is it a legal requirement?

Yes, every household in Scotland must complete the census. The householder is responsible for completing it.

People who are over 16 and living in places like halls of residence, care homes or a hostels are responsible for completing an individual census questionnaire.

People can be prosecuted for not completing it, failing to answer a required question, giving a false answer or signing a false document.

Why is the census needed?

The answers given help to shape the future of Scotland. It gives us an understanding of the Scottish people, what their needs are and how they’ve changed over time.

Data from the census is used in the public, private and charitable sectors, and informs how services are planned and how money is invested.

What will the census ask?

Questions will cover a range of topics such as the types of accommodation people stay in, household relationships, age, sex, health and employment status.

For the first time, the 2022 census will ask about British Sign Language (BSL), passports held, previous armed forces service, sexual orientation and trans status or history.