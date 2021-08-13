Scottish independence supporters to march through Glasgow on Saturday

Scottish independence supporters are due to march through Glasgow on Saturday.

What: The Scottish Independence Movement (SIM) is holding its first ‘march out of Covid’ on Saturday, August 14. Independence supporters are being encouraged to go along and take part.

When and where: The march is due to start at noon, leaving from Kelvingrove Park and making its way into the city centre.

Who is marching: The march will be led by a single flag-holder, followed by pipers and drummers. Wheelchair users and people with limited mobility will walk behind them, with the main body of marchers following on.

What will the weather be like: According to the Met Office, there is a 30 per cent chance of rain from noon until 3pm (at the time of writing).

Counter demonstration: SIM has encouraged its marchers to ignore any counter-demonstrators, or to just ‘smile and wave’, and leave any issues to the stewards.

Will there be a rally: The organisers have chosen against holding a rally, saying it was too soon after Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.