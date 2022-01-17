Edna Clayton was forced to spend her 100th birthday alone due to Covid-19 restrictions

A city care home manager has called on the people of Glasgow to wish one of their residents a happy birthday by sending her a birthday card.

Edna Clayton turns 101 on January 31st and spent her last birthday alone due to Covid-19 restrictions. Hector House Care Home manager Angela Todd has called on the public to make sure Clayton’s upcoming birthday is one to remember.

In a post on Facebook page Shawlands Community Group Todd issued the call for well wishes.

She wrote: Hi Neighbours. I’m sure you all know that I’m the manager of Hector House Care Home. I’m looking for some help from the great community of Shawlands.

“Below is a picture of our Edna, she will be 101 years young on 31st January and I’m trying to make sure her day is special.

“Edna spent her 100th birthday alone at her home due to lockdown. She has dedicated her life to her son James who is in supported accommodation as he has Down’s Syndrome. Edna has no other family.

“Now that she is part of the family at Hector House and Shawlands I am asking if anyone is able to send her a birthday card I’m sure she would really appreciate it.”