Singer/songwriter Jerry Burns talks about her career and life after lockdown in an interview with GlasgowWorld at the Blue Dog reopening.

For many of us, the easing of lockdown restrictions has meant we are able to see our friends, families or get back to a routine of work again - things which we all value.

Singer and songwriter, Jerry Burns said she had been working on a ballet during the lockdown period with three principal dancers from Scottish Ballet - and said she had written a piece called ‘The Human Touch’ with her co-writer who also is a composer known for his work with Florence and the Machine and London Grammer.

Having an idea to shoot a beautiful ballet, Burns said: “There wouldn’t have been an opportunity, or we wouldn’t have been able to work together, if it wasn’t for lockdown.”

Working with choreographer, David Dawson, who at the time was going to do Swan Lake at the Theatre Royal - Burns suggested the idea of the play to her peers and had the backing of Beacon Theatre in Greenock alongside filmmaker and ex Scottish dancer, Lewis Landini and filmmaker, Conor Reilly.

Jerry added: “ We suddenly had this team of amazing people, around in these unprecedented, times wanting to work together.

“We choreographed together and created this beautiful ballet - which was absolutely incredible.”