St Enoch Centre announces Christmas events

Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre has announced a series of festive events in the run up to Christmas.

You can meet Santa at the St Enoch Centre.

As well as getting Glaswegians in the Christmas spirit, the events will be raising funds for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

After missing out on last year’s celebrations, St Enoch visitors can enjoy a real Glasgow Christmas that’s jam-packed with fun in-centre events to bring back the magic in 2021.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You’ll find immersive pop-up events, a meet Santa experience, crafting activities, big and bold ‘Glasvegas-style’ illuminations along with a host of retailer-led festivities.

What are the big Christmas events?

Take Back Christmas Pop-up

Every weekend from November 27 – December 19 a magical Take Back Christmas pop-up event will run to bring about a buzz ahead of Christmas Day. Inside, little ones can enjoy writing letters to Santa and Christmas crafts, families can also take a festive photo at the various Selfie Stations and enjoy having their Christmas shopping wrapped with personalised ribbon by our team of elves. All events are offered in return for a donation to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Meet Santa Experience

Santa’s sleigh will land at St Enoch Centre this year on November 27. Every Saturday and Sunday in the run up to Christmas, Father Christmas will take a break from toy building to host a storytelling session for lucky girls and boys who have made it onto the nice list this year! His Christmas story will feature a fun Glasgow twist, which is sure to bring a smile to both children and parents.

At the Meet Santa Experience Children can take part in a range of Christmas crafts helped by Santa’s Elves and all families will get a special photo opp with Santa to treasure for a lifetime!

Booking must be made in advance. Tickets cost £5 with all proceeds going to charity. Tickets on sale from November 15.

Peaceful Santa sessions

St Enoch is running dedicated quiet Meet Santa SEN sessions on Sunday mornings at 10am. Families can reserve a 10-minute slot to meet Santa and his elves in a more peaceful and calm setting to help those with additional needs embrace the festive fun without sensory overload. Slots for these sessions are free and can be booked directly via phone: 0141 204 3900.

Sustainable Christmas Craft evenings

For anyone seeking to master the art of gift-wrapping this year, St Enoch’s sustainable wrapping and decoration masterclasses with Mr Matthewman Curated will run on December 2nd and 9th, between 6-7.30pm. Guests will learn how to perfectly package and present gifts in these workshops while enjoying some nibbles and treats in a festive environment.

Pre-booking is essential and tickets cost £10 with all proceeds going to charity. Tickets on sale from November 15.

Tron Theatre Festive Suitcase Stories

St Enoch will play host to a series of free theatrical performances of the Tron Theatre’s Festive Suitcase Stories from Saturday, December 4.

Performance times of 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm on 4th, 5th and 19th December. There is no charge for these performances.

Glasgow Loves Christmas illumination

The Glasgow Loves Christmas illuminations will return this year with the new addition of St Enoch Centre’s iconic Buckhead’s Building joining the City Chambers between December 1 - Jan 2, 2022.

What is the St Enoch Centre saying about this?

Anne Ledgerwood, St Enoch general manager, said: “We are going all out this Christmas and everyone’s invited join us in making it one to remember in 2021!