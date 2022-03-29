Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

The Burrell Collection reopens after years and nearly a £70m refurbishment

Teen stabbed in Glasgow street and rushed to hospital

Scotland continues to experience a high rise in covid as cases soar

The Burrell Collection reopens today after years of refurbishment costing nearly 70 million pounds. The collection’s home in Pollok Country Park has been transformed into a modern and more environmentally friendly museum which will be able to show more antic items.

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed in Glasgow in a serious assault. The attack occurred in the evening on Dalmarnock Road on Sunday, March 27. The teenager was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment where his condition is said to be stable.