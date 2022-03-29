At a glance
- The Burrell Collection reopens after years and nearly a £70m refurbishment
- Teen stabbed in Glasgow street and rushed to hospital
- Scotland continues to experience a high rise in covid as cases soar
The Burrell Collection reopens today after years of refurbishment costing nearly 70 million pounds. The collection’s home in Pollok Country Park has been transformed into a modern and more environmentally friendly museum which will be able to show more antic items.
A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed in Glasgow in a serious assault. The attack occurred in the evening on Dalmarnock Road on Sunday, March 27. The teenager was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment where his condition is said to be stable.
Scotland continues to experience a rise in Covid rates with hospitalisations at high records. The latest case numbers confirmed by the Scottish Government were published on March 25 and confirmed over 10,00 new Covid cases with 41 newly reported deaths.