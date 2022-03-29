Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: The Burrell Collection reopens today, teen stabbed in Glasgow street and Scotland continues to experience a high rise in covid cases

By Mahnoor Sohail
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 4:55 pm

  • The Burrell Collection reopens after years and nearly a £70m refurbishment
  • Teen stabbed in Glasgow street and rushed to hospital
  • Scotland continues to experience a high rise in covid as cases soar 

The Burrell Collection reopens today after years of refurbishment costing nearly 70 million pounds. The collection’s home in Pollok Country Park has been transformed into a modern and more environmentally friendly museum which will be able to show more antic items.

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed  in Glasgow in a serious assault. The attack occurred in the evening on Dalmarnock Road on Sunday, March 27. The teenager was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment where his condition is said to be stable.

Scotland continues to experience a rise in Covid rates with hospitalisations at high records. The latest case numbers confirmed by the Scottish Government were published on March 25 and confirmed over 10,00 new Covid cases with 41 newly reported deaths.

