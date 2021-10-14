Coldplay have announced their biggest tour yet - and they’re coming to Glasgow!

Coldplay will play shows in London and Glasgow in 2022

In anticipation of the release of their ninth studio album Music of The Spheres which drops this Friday (15 October), Coldplay will also be launching their new world wide tour of the same name.

When and how can you get tickets?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have pre-ordered Music Of The Sphere’s from the official Coldplay website you will be able to gain access to priority tickets for the shows. First access codes will be sent by midday BST Wednesday October 20th.

Tickets for the Glasgow and London shows go on sale to the general public on 22 October at 10am on ticketmaster. More information on the tickets can be found on the Coldplay website.

Coldplay are back with a brand new album and world tour. Picture: SJM Concerts

When and where are they playing Glasgow?

Coldplay currently have one Glasgow date on their tour lineup. They will be playing Hampden Park Stadium August 22, 2022

Read More Coldplay tribute to play Glasgow’s Classic Grand

How will the tour be more sustainable?

Not only are Coldplay back. But they have a new commitment ahead of Glasgow’s COP26 summit.

Read More COP26 maps: What roads to avoid every day of climate summit in Glasgow

The band has promised to make their shows more environmentally friendly, writing on twitter:

“We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together.

“So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.