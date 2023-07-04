Lewis Capaldi and Matty Healy

Matty Healy gave a shout out to his friend Lewis Capaldi during The 1975’s headline slot at Finsbury Park in London on Sunday. The 1975 frontman, 34, shared his support for the Someone You Loved singer who recently performed at Glastonbury . The Scottish star had to apologise as he struggled to finish his last few songs, with the crowd helping him to see it through.

Matty revealed that Lewis had contacted him on the same day he was forced to cancel his upcoming concerts. He told the crowd on stage: “I want to send my sincerest thoughts to Lewis Capaldi, who is a good friend of mine. Who, on the day when he had to cancel his tour, checked in on me. Just think about that. And it’s also a reflection on how hard being a solo artist is as I would not be doing this show if I didn’t have these amazing men and women behind me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis recently announced that he is taking a step back from touring “for the foreseeable future”. The 26-year-old was diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome in 2022 and will now take a break to “adjust to the impact” of living with the neurological condition that causes involuntary muscle movements called tics.

He opened up to fans and thanked them for their support in a statement on Twitter . Lewis wrote: “First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world. The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

“I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t, and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year, but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of, so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

Advertisement

Advertisement