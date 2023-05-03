Lorraine Kelly reposted a video on Instagram from The Mentor House of Admiral William McRaven, dubbing it “the best advice you will ever receive.” She also praised the admiral for being a “wonderful man.”

The video featured Admiral William McRaven speaking at the University of Texas at Austin in 2014 as part of the university’s Commencement Address. William McRaven is a retired United States Navy four-star admiral and author of the number 1 New York Times bestseller ‘Make Your Bed: Feel grounded and think positive in 10 simple steps.’

He said: “So if you wanna change the world, start off by making your bed. If you make your bed every morning, you will have accomplished the first task of the day. It will give you a small sense of pride, and it will encourage you to do another task and another and another, and by the end of the day that one task completed will have turned into many tasks completed.

“Making your bed will also reinforce the fact that the little things in life matter. If you can’t do the little things right, you’ll never be able to do the big things right. And if by chance you have a miserable day, you will come home to a bed that is made, that you made. And a made bed gives you encouragement that tomorrow will be better.”

Friends and fans flooded the ITV presenter’s comments to express how much they agreed with the advice. One commented: “I tell this to my kids every single day! Though they don’t always do it x.” Another added: “I will be sending this to my kids, I say this same thing everyday. The small ‘good’ habits matter!”

The inspirational post follows the conclusion of Lorraine’s ‘No Butt’s’ campaign , which was created to honour Dame Deborah James, known on social media as Bowelbabe, who was a journalist and BBC podcast host. Deborah was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer and died in 2022, but her legacy has lived on.

The campaign was in its third year and even received a personal video from Prince William in which he thanked Lorraine for her hard work raising awareness for bowel cancer and its symptoms.

The Instagram account for Lorraine’s ITV show posted a thank you for all the support the campaign received this year. The post included highlights from the campaign and was captioned: “Thank you to everyone who got involved in our #NoButts campaign, on the show, online, or in private on the loo by checking your poo!”

