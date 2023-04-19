The Tweenies call for duet with Lewis Capaldi after he told Roman Kemp he “loves” the iconic puppets

Characters from ‘The Tweenies’ have requested a duet with Lewis Capaldi after the pop star mentioned loving the show in an interview.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, told Roman Kemp about his love for The Tweenies during Capital Breakfast’s Bedroom Covers series in which Roman recreated what he thought Lewis’ childhood room looked like.

Lewis said: "I love the Tweenies... Milo, Jake, the two ladies. Teletubbies, if you’re watching **** ***."

Lewis Capaldi has gone public with his new girlfriend Ellie - Credit: Getty Images

Bob Golding, who voices Max and Milo in the much-loved children’s show, responded to Lewis on TikTok in the characters’ voices. Despite Max and Milo being children’s TV characters, the language in the TikTok was not fit for the show’s usual audience.

In the video, Bob, as Milo, can be heard saying: "And if he [Lewis] ever wants to do a duet with the Tweenies, just ask.”

He then switches to Max’s character saying: "Oh what a lovely idea, right you go and have a play now Milo.

"Oh Lewis, I’m a big fan as well you know, a think you’re ******* brilliant, there’s no other **** in this business as good as you, you’re a ****** ace musician.

"Sorry, do excuse my language, thank goodness the children weren’t around.

"Anyway, I’m getting a bit carried away when talking about you Lewis.

"See you later Lewis."

Max then finished the message with a rendition of Lewis’ hit single Someone You Loved.

Fans found the video hilarious, with many tagging Lewis in the comments.

One user commented: “Things I didn’t have on my 2023 bingo card. Max from the Tweenies swearing. Hilarious though.”

