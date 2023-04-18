Lewis Capaldi sends fans wild with intimate cover of Friends theme tune ‘I’ll Be There For You’

Lewis Capaldi has released an intimate cover of the Friends theme tune ‘I’ll Be There For You,’ as part of Capital Breakfast’s Bedroom Covers series.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, was interviewed by Roman Kemp in a room which the radio host had tried to make look like what he imagines Lewis’ bedroom to be like.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’s not enough tissues,” Lewis responded before proceeding to tell Roman about his childhood.

Lewis said he was not allowed to put posters on his bedroom walls because his mum said Blu Tack would ruin them and said he had always been into music because he was “bad” at games and “rubbish” at football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was a bit of a jokester, as you could probably tell,” Lewis added.

Lewis Capaldi has released an intimate cover of the Friends theme tune ‘I’ll Be There For You’

After showing a few childhood photos, Lewis commenced with his cover of the Friends theme song in which he sang a slowed down version of the song while playing the guitar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis is known for his emotional ballads, and this song was no different. The acoustic version was intimate and passionate and left fans obsessed.

Over 40,000 people have watched the video with fans taking to the comments to express how much they loved the cover.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One commented: “Awesome! Never imagined Lewis doing such a cover. Beautiful.”

Another said: “He needs to release this, just like this!! Goosebumps.”