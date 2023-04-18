Lewis Capaldi says his ‘fame is over’ after his poster is replaced

Lewis Capaldi has shared footage of his posters being replaced with South Korean singer Rosé’s ad in New York City.

The singer, 26 from Glasgow, commented on TikTok that his “15 minutes of fame are over,” as he watched his adverts being covered up.

Lewis is known to post jokes and funny content on his social media, and this post was no different. It turns out that he and Rosé are both big fans of each other, as Lewis confirmed that his comments weren’t serious.

Replying to a message on the hilarious video which read: "is that rose from blackpink??"

Lewis wrote: "Yes haha I love her."

Someone else joked: "Rosé went from covering your song to covering your poster!"

Lewis Capaldi ALBUM ANNOUNCE - credit Alexandra Gavillet

Lewis is currently performing the US leg of his tour and promoting his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ which will be released on 19 May.

So far, Lewis has released four songs from the new album, the most recent of which being ‘Wish You The Best,’ which he has promoted heavily since its release.

When announcing the song on Instagram, he wrote: “It’s a very special song to me. I’ve been looking forward to putting it out for a while. I’ve been playing it at the shows.

“It would have been the first single had it not been for the fact that I’d already released two really depressing ballads at the end of the last album, so if you like depressing ballads from me this is the one for you.”

Lewis has been reposting and replying to fan reactions and cover versions of the new song on social media. He even dueted a singer’s TikTok and was so impressed with it that he said the song “belongs to her now.”

