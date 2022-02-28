Tributes paid to ‘NHS hero’ from Glasgow who died from cystic fibrosis aged 27

Tributes have been paid to an ‘everyday NHS hero’ who has died at the age of just 27 from cystic fibrosis.

David Yuill, from Glasgow, devoted his life to helping others as a health care support worker on the older people’s wards at Glasgow Royal Infirmary and, later, as a Covid vaccinator at clinics across the west of Scotland.

David also devoted his free time volunteering as an emergency responder for the British Red Cross and assisting LGBTQ+ communities by helping Pride groups in Glasgow.

David’s mum, Catherine, said: “I am so proud of him, he achieved so much in so little time. He did everything he could to help others, regardless of his illness.”

David Yuill devoted his life to helping others.

Battle with cystic fibrosis

David was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, two days before his 15th birthday.

In 2018, he completed his modern apprenticeship in healthcare support, before going on to work at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary in Ward 3, helping older people with their care. However, his declining health meant he had to reluctantly leave his job at the GRI.

However, two years ago, his doctors at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital were able to prescribe Trikafta, a new, breakthrough medicine which transformed David’s live.

“It gave him a whole new lease of life,” Catherine added. “He became healthier and he picked himself right back up and helped with making up Covid food parcels with the Red Cross and then he decided he wanted to go back to the NHS.”

David joined the Covid vaccine team helping to direct patients at clinics across Glasgow, before getting an opportunity to train as a vaccinator and landing a job at NHS Lanarkshire.

Catherine said: “He loved his job. We were concerned about him being close to Covid, given his condition – in fact I was terrified. But he wasn’t scared.”

David remained out of hospital for two years after he took the new ‘miracle drug’, but he was not immune from infection. Catherine, who is the director of a baby foodbank, added: “He didn’t want to go into hospital, but we nagged him to go in. He was admitted on the Monday and passed away on the Wednesday. He declined so quickly and it was really unexpected.”

David died from pneumonia on January 19. His colleagues at the British Red Cross provided a guard of honour at his funeral.

Tributes

His Red Cross colleague, Ann Brogan, said: “David was a very compassionate young man, he was so loving and caring, but he was also a bit mischievous who like to laugh and did not take life too serious. He was a great volunteer for a few lucky charities including the Red Cross. He never let his illness define him.”

Rosemary Brogan, clinical services manager at the GRI, said: “We’re really sad to hear about David’s passing. He was very well thought of and is remembered fondly by his colleagues.”

David had been looking forward to marrying his partner of 10 years, Scott, later this year after their previous plans were postponed due to Covid restrictions.