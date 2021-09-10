TRNSMT: Luke La Volpe ‘upset’ after being forced to pull out of festival

Scottish musician Luke La Volpe has said he is ‘upset’ after being forced to pull out of TRNSMT festival.

The crowds at this year’s TRNSMT. Pic: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images.

Why is Luke La Volte not playing TRNSMT?

He posted on social media that he is having to isolate, which means he wouldn’t be able to perform on the King Tut’s stage on Sunday.

What did he say?

Luke La Volpe said he had “dreamt of playing a gig like this since I was a boy” and that he had “visualised every second” of his planned performance at TRNSMT.

However, ending his post on an upbeat note, he encouraged his fans to “sing as loud as you can, dance as long as you can, scream til you’re hoarse and bounce til your legs hurt to every single band you get a chance to see”.