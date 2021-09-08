TRNSMT: Glasgow Airbnb prices up 104 per cent across festival weekend

Glasgow Airbnb owners are charging over 100 per cent more to stay at their properties during the TRNSMT festival weekend, according to new research.

Airbnb prices have been increasing in Glasgow.

What do the figures show: The study, by money.co.uk, investigated the average nightly price of rentals on Airbnb over the dates and locations of the UK’s biggest festivals throughout 2021.

The prices were then compared to the corresponding dates of the previous week to reveal which festivals increase Airbnb prices the most.

TRNSMT sees Airbnb hosts in Glasgow charging more than twice as much for their rental properties (104.67 per cent increase) during the festival in comparison to the week before.

The average price during the event is £219 - compared to £107 the weekend before.

Why are prices going up so much: According to money.co.uk, a big reason for the increase is because TRNSMT is a non-camping event, meaning attendees might be looking to find accommodation in the city.

What other festivals make the list: In second place was Parklife. Like TRNSMT, Parklife is a festival taking place in a city-centre location with no camping available, so it is no surprise to see Airbnbs in Manchester being booked up quickly, despite increasing rental prices (90.53 per cent).