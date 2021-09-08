ScotRail warns TRNSMT Festival goers over works and limited services

ScotRail has warned music fans attending TRNSMT Festival this weekend over planned works and limited services.

What is the issue: Thousands of people will be descending on Glasgow Green this weekend for the three-day TRNSMT music festival.

However, ScotRail has issued a warning to those planning on getting to the area by rail.

On Saturday, Network Rail has planned engineering works to take place between Westerton and Milngavie. This means services between Milngavie and Larkhall / Springburn will start and terminate at Garscadden. A replacement bus will operate between Partick and Milngavie calling all intermediate stations.

Planned engineering works will also take place between Winchburgh and Newbridge on Saturday, which impacts train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High / Cumbernauld, and between Edinburgh and Perth / Dunblane / Stirling. A replacement bus service will run between Linlithgow and Edinburgh, and between Falkirk Grahamston and Edinburgh.

Limited services: There will be limited services on Sunday due to ongoing strike action. No trains will be running by the time the festival finishes.

Extra services: ScotRail will be adding extra carriages to services on key routes to and from Glasgow wherever possible all day on Friday and Saturday as well as additional late evening services on Saturday.

What is ScotRail saying: Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said:“We’re urging people heading to TRNSMT this weekend to make their travel plans now.

“Planned engineering works and ongoing industrial action will impact our ability to get you to and from the festival on Saturday and Sunday.