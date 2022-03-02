The University of Glasgow has come to the aid of students who faced being stranded in Russia, following the invasion of Ukraine.

The university got in contact with students based in both Ukraine - all of whom are now safely out of the country - and Russia, providing support to get them to safety as soon as possible.

However, some of the students based in Russia found themselves stuck in the country, as sanctions made the trip more difficult than usual.

What happened?

One Instagram user, Homebytheloch, posted about her daughter, Eliza, who was due to fly home, only to find out that flights into the EU had been banned.

Freshers weeks are coming later this month.

Eliza, and a few others on her course, realising they could not fly from Russia, planned for a 30-hour trip home instead, involving a train trip to Finland

However, a later update noted that the plan had not worked out. While on the train from St Petersburg, Eliza heard stories that people were being turned from the Finnish border. While the reports were not confirmed, the students did not want to risk being stranded and cancelled the trip.

The account posted: “Glasgow University were incredible. At 10.30pm they managed to book 3 (extortionately expensive) flights to Dubai. The theory was, if you can’t go west, go east.

“They stayed in St Petersburg overnight on Monday and caught the flight to Dubai last night. They fly on to Heathrow this morning and she flies onto Glasgow tonight.

“I can honestly say these have been 72 hours I never want to relive.”

What has the University said?

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal and vice-chancellor, University of Glasgow, said: “Our top priority has been the safety and wellbeing of our student and staff communities, both here and overseas.

“We have helped students who were studying in Ukraine and Russia to return home and have offered support and assistance to Ukrainian and Russian students and staff here in Glasgow.”

The University is also sharing more information with students about flexibility with outstanding tuition fees, and details on how to open a UK bank account and on financial aid.