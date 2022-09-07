staff nurse

Within the next few weeks, the autumn flu vaccination will be offered to care home residents and staff, younger adults in long stay nursing and residential care settings, health and social care workers

These also include two to five year olds, frontline health and social care staff plus care home residents and care home staff, young carers and school pupils and women who are pregnant.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Crucially Covid vaccinations will also be distributed to some of the above including those who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression plus all adults aged 50 years and over

Tobias Tipper, General Manager for Lanarkshire’s Vaccination Programme, said: “We will be offering every eligible Lanarkshire resident the opportunity of further protection this winter through the flu and autumn Covid booster and would encourage anyone eligible for either the flu or the flu and booster to attend their appointment.

“Appointment letters have already started being issued for the 2 to 5 year olds for their flu vaccination and if parents or carers cannot attend the date or time allotted they can attend one of our drop in clinics – details of which are on our website at https://www.nhslanarkshire.scot.nhs.uk/vaccinations/

“I would personally like to thank every member of staff who has been involved in the vaccination programme.

This includes care home staff who have worked with us to deliver the vaccine to care home residents as quickly as possible, colleagues from both North and South Health and Social Care Partnerships for their continued support, and our local authority partners, who continue to provide vaccination sites that allow us to deliver the programme.

“Also thanks have to go to the residents of Lanarkshire for their continued support in making the programme a success.”