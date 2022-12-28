Green campaigners in Bothwell celebrated when they were presented with an extra special tree just before Christmas.

The trees

It was one of 350 saplings that made up the Tree of Trees, a giant sculpture constructed at Buckingham Palace to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

The sculpture was dismantled and the young trees sent to organisations throughout the UK.

Advertisement

Lady Susan Haughey CBE, the Lord Lieutenant for Lanarkshire, dug in to plant the sapling at Bothwell's Jubilee Garden this week.

The Queen's Green Canopy project encourages communities across the UK to plant trees.

Lady Haughey said: "I hope this project inspires a new generation of tree planters."

A Bothwell group aims to plant 2,000 trees in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harry Marsh, leader of Bothwell Green Canopy Initiative, said: "We have identified 15 areas where trees could be planted, We have a campaign group with lots of volunteers and planted our first 400 trees last winter. However, in recent months we have found a major hurdle is convincing the public that tree planting is good for the planet and getting permission from landowners."

A spokesman for the Queen's Green Canopy said: "As a centrepiece of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations, the Tree stood tall as a message of hope, regeneration and optimism to our nation and the world.

"The living sculpture put the importance of trees at the heart of the historic milestone to celebrate the Queen who planted more than 1,500 trees throughout the world during her 70-year reign.