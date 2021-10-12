Watch: First look inside £10 million Shawlands development with rooftop garden

The first CGI images giving us a look inside one of Glasgow’s most anticipated new luxury housing developments have been released.

What is the development?

The detailed images showcase the 34-apartment Waverley Park’s impressive shared areas – including a communal roof garden and exclusive penthouse floor.

Demand for the two-and-three-bedroom properties is extremely high, with hundreds of prospective homeowners already registering interest.

The five-storey development is due to be completed next year, and buyers can now reserve properties with agents Savills, with prices beginning at £259,000.

What about the surrounding area?

The development is just five minutes on foot from Queen’s Park as well as some of Glasgow’s best bars, cafes, restaurants and shops including Honeytrap Bakery, Strangebrew and Kilmurry & Co.

There is also excellent public transport connectivity via bus from Kilmarnock Road, and train links from Crossmyloof with journey times to the city centre in just eight minutes.

What other features does the development have?

And not only will Waverley Park residents have some of the city’s best food, drink, culture and shopping on their doorstep, they’ll also enjoy access to their own private oasis in the unique rooftop terrace overlooking a picturesque bowling club against the Shawlands backdrop.

The rooftop garden is among a host of attractive communal features at Waverley Park, including 100 per cent allocated parking, lift access to all floors, communal areas realised by interior design experts and private balconies. Meanwhile, bright and sophisticated interiors feature contemporary German-designed kitchens and luxury bathrooms by Scope Bathrooms.

What are the estate agents and developers saying?

Jennifer Goldie, a senior sales manager at Savills, said: “We’ve seen huge amounts of interest already, which is unsurprising given the high quality of the properties, amenities and the location.

“Shawlands is now one of the most sought-after areas in Glasgow – and it’s easy to see why.”

Kelvin Properties, the developer behind the project, is responsible for some of Glasgow’s most talked-about developments, including the restoration of the former Broomhill Public School into an award-winning 68-apartment development at The Atrium.

The development comes with a rooftop terrace.

Stephen Mckechnie, founder of Kelvin Properties, added: “It’s our aim to develop high quality properties on brownfield sites to help Glasgow keep and attract the very best talent.

“We’ve looked further afield to cities across the world to be inspired by the incredible developments in urban areas. We’re excited to watch as Waverley Park is built, and can’t wait for residents to move into these outstanding homes.”