Glasgow City Council has issued guidance on bin collection services ahead of the Queen’s funeral next week.

It was confirmed at the weekend that the Queen’s funeral on Monday, September 19, would be a bank holiday - although the Government has said it is up to businesses if they wish to close or not.

Supermarket chains are among the big businesses which have announced whether they will be open or not on the day.

Glasgow City Council has already confirmed that essential services will be running as usual - but that does not include schools.

Household bin collections will not go ahead.

The council has now issued guidance on what Glaswegians should do with their bins on the bank holiday.

It posted: “Due to the Public Holiday on Monday, 19 September, household bin collections will be suspended.

“If you’re due to put your green, general waste bin on the pavement for collection on 19 September, please present your bin on Sunday, 18 September instead.