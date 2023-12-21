Will Smith copies video by Glaswegian TikTok father-son content creators

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two of Scotland’s leading social media content creators, Andrew (41) and his son Fin Dobbie (12) – aka Entertaining Dad woke up today to the news that Hollywood superstar, Will Smith, has re-created one of their videos filmed in their home in Glasgow.

The American actor, rapper and film producer re-created the Entertaining Dad reel, which shows Andrew and Fin trying an unlikely food combination, Nutella and Cheese Puffs.

Since starting their channel in lockdown in 2020, the father-and-son duo have picked up more than 150 Million views across their videos, which feature everything from spectacular trampoline tricks to relatable father-son moments.

You can check out the video by going to the Entertaining Dad TikTok account.

Andrew Dobbie is the founder of MadeBrave, a creative and branding agency based in Glasgow and London. Andrew said, “We were absolutely stunned to see our video recreated by Will Smith. We had so much fun creating it in the first place, but never in our wildest dream did we think it would reach America – nevermind, Hollywood.”

Andrew and Fin created the ‘Nutella and Cheese Puff’ reel using a clever camera angle shot on a Insta360 camera. They posted it on their channels in July this year, before it got picked up by Will Smith. The video has now been watched more than 7.4 million times since being posted yesterday by the movie star.

Andrew added, “What began simply as a bit of fun on TikTok during the pandemic has evolved into something truly special that we now share together. I'm loving the opportunity to pass down my knowledge of creativity and business skills to Fin, all while having a great time and creating lifelong memories together. It's also an incredible first 'job' experience for Fin, a stark contrast to my first job as a paperboy earning £3 per week when I was his age!"

Will Smith was impressed by the Glaswegian content creators