Online school in Glasgow to run extra sessions before Highers and Nat 5 exams

An online school operating across Glasgow City Region councils is running extra live lessons to help pupils get ready for Higher and Nat 5 exams.

During the lockdown, the city region, which is made up of eight local authorities, created the West Online School (OS) to provide recorded video lessons.

At the time, the aim was to respond to pupil needs allowing them to access learning at times, which suited their situation and circumstances.

Now there are also West OS Live lessons, which offer interactive study support webinars to provide additional help to students preparing for their Higher and Nat 5 exams.

Classes will mainly be delivered virtually

Extra support

Between February 21 and May 8 this year, West OS Live study support webinars will run in the early evening allowing young people to ask questions and to seek clarity with an expert teacher.

An update was brought before the Glasgow City Region education committee on Tuesday morning.

Sharon Hayward, senior partnership officer, said: “Members of the committee have previously heard of the need and opportunity afforded to us to offer a wider range of resources to help schools.

“The West OS Live runs from 4pm. As of Friday young people from 27 different local authorities, from 129 schools and a total of 950 young people are registered for more than 2000 course opportunities.

“West OS remains relevant in this post lockdown setting and it continues to offer support to staff and young people within the west partnership and beyond.”

And Easter revision programme is currently being planned. This will further support the support made by schools, local authorities and enhance the national offer.