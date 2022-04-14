Women share Glasgow city centre harassment stories to safety app

Women have made dozens of reports of harassment and intimidation on streets across the city over recent months as part of a survey.

One woman shared her story of being followed home from Sauchiehall Street by a man who tried to get in her door while another said she avoids it all together after dark.

Another concerning incident saw a man ask a woman for sex as he walked behind her in Wellington Street.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Females have also said Central Station is intimidating when waiting for a taxi and there is a lack of police.

The residents raised their concerns on a safety app containing a map of the city between December 10 and March 1. There were more than 600 contributions in north, south, west and east Glasgow. The heatmap from organisations Wise Women, Glasgow Girls Club, Commonplace and Glasgow Violence Against Women Partnership was designed to consult with woman about their experiences in public places.

The Central Station low level could be given a refurbishment.

Groups of men, lack of police, poorly lit areas, anti-social behaviour and feeling isolating were some of the concerns raised.

The survey results are set to be used to shape policy in the future to help make women feel safer. The findings shed light on the experiences females endure as they go about their daily lives.

A woman said: “One night I got followed home when alone. A guy started tailing me, about three or four paces behind. He was outside a chip shop on Sauchiehall Street and followed me to the front door of my flat.

“He then tried to get in the front door as I got my keys out but when I asked what he was doing and said my boyfriend was in, he fled.”

Another commented: “The level of anti-social behaviour on Sauchiehall Street is so bad that, if I’m on my own, I will cut along one of the worst lit, more isolated streets that runs parallel to get to somewhere on Sauchiehall Street rather than walk down it in the dark.”

Commenting on issues around Central Station another resident said: “Can wait in a taxi queue for over an hour at the weekends to try and get home. Drunk men can often approach and harass you and you can’t leave because you need transport home. There are often a lot of homeless people also asking for money and occasionally men taking drugs on the street.”

Another person reported a man urinating beside her as she sat on a bench in George Square during daylight.

A report on the findings said: “At the end of the day harassment and abuse is the responsibility of the perpetrators. The women who have contributed to this survey have tried to live their lives in peace and safety, but time and again perpetrators have exploited their position of power to intimidate, threaten and humiliate women just for being in public.”

A spokeswoman for Glasgow’s Violence Against Women Partnership said: “We are supporting the voluntary sector organisation Wise Women to gather information on women’s perceptions of public safety in the city. The findings of this pro-active piece of work will be analysed to provide an understanding of when and how women use public spaces as well as which spaces they don’t use and why.