Scott Fleming, 25, from Motherwell produced Buff over three months while working full-time in a vaccination centre in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A young actor from Motherwell created an entirely self-produced short film during lockdown which has gone on to be nominated for several awards and an international film festival in Glasgow.

Scott Fleming, 25, directed, shot, and starred in his own film over lockdown called ‘Buff’ - a short production which marks the actors first foray into directing.

Fleming currently works as an actor, and this year will be starring in a pantomime production of Cinderella, hosted in his home-town venue, Motherwell Theatre.

Scott shot the film while working full-time as a steward at Ravenscraig Vaccination Centre in 2021 - balancing putting in shifts as an essential worker and trying to write, film, and produce his own short-film.

Created on a shoe-string budget as a passion project over three months in the late summer of 2021, the film was nominated for numerous awards, even getting a screening as part of an International Film Festival in Glasgow.

Buff is Scott Fleming’s (pictured) first foray into the world of directing.

Advertisement

Scott Fleming spoke about the production of his film, he said: “Over lockdown last year I decided to write and direct my own short film - a process which I’ve always been passionate about, but which was fairly new to me.

“I loved doing it - and I ended up pretty happy with the result. It ended up getting selected for a few online film festivals and even won an award.

“I’m delighted with the result, and still in shock that I’ll be able to see it up on the big screen.”

Buff follows the journey of one central character, played by Scott, who embarks on a fitness journey with a lofty goal - being able to complete one push-up.

Scott spoke more about the film and what inspired him to create the piece, he said: “I’ve always wanted to make a film - and during lockdown I really needed a creative outlet.

“So I wanted an idea I could do on my own - something that followed the rules of lockdown and that I could make entirely by myself.

Advertisement

“It took me a couple of weeks to get everything planned, but after a couple of weeks I started filming it.”

A still shot from Buff - the short film is three minutes long and is described by the director as a ‘training montage’.

In total, the whole film is around three minutes long - and takes the form of a training montage dramatically shot and scored by Fleming.

Critics applauded the first-time directors clear talent, praising his ingenuity in creating such a high-quality piece on such a low budget.

The music for the film was created, captured, and edited by Scott Fleming,who came up for the theme while working out and brainstorming film ideas during the pandemic.

In total the short film was nominated for eight awards - coming as quarter-finalist for Best Scottish Short Film at the British Short Film Awards, and winning Best Concept at the New Jersey Film Awards.

Advertisement

Buff will premiere on the big screen for the first time at the World of Film International Festival at The Alchemy Experiment on Byres Road on November 6.

Scott Fleming concludes by talking about plans for the future, he said:”Over Christmas I’m acting in the Pantomime - so that’ll take up a lot of time going into next year.

“That being said I have a few short film scripts that I would love to make one day - but those require a bit more of a budget, and a lot more crew.