Your ideas wanted for £30 billion Glasgow green deal

A ‘call for ideas’ is to be launched to encourage residents, businesses and community groups to help shape Glasgow’s planned £30 billion Green Deal.

The deal includes plans for a metro.

The Glasgow Green Deal — a “nine-year mission to transform Glasgow’s economy to tackle the climate emergency” — includes plans for a Metro and retrofitting over 420,000 homes to improve energy efficiency.

Other projects include planting 18 million trees across the City Region, a regional electric vehicle charging network and a new circular district, made up of reuse and repair shops.

The roadmap states: “Delivering the Glasgow Green Deal is one of the biggest challenges the city has faced.

“It is achievable, but it will rely on everyone – all citizens, businesses and public sector organisations – bringing your skills, expertise, capacity and resources to bear.

“Therefore, we are calling for citizens, businesses and community groups to get involved.”

The council is asking whether the Green Deal reflects “the direction Glasgow should be working towards” and focuses on the right areas or whether there’s anything missing.

It also wants to know how the Green Deal should be governed and asks for ideas on projects, policies, regulations or investments that should be considered.

A council report adds: “We are also keen to identify early partners to work with on the delivery, and to identify potential projects or ideas that could be explored in the early stages of the Green Deal.”

The three objectives of the Green Deal are to reduce emissions and build climate resilience, create prosperity, sustainable jobs and high-quality places and eliminate poverty and deliver justice through inclusion and equality.

In a foreword to the roadmap, council leader Susan Aitken said: “The Green Deal seeks to deliver sweeping, structural change, in partnership with business, Government and communities.

“Whilst the challenge is daunting, we would do well to remember Glasgow has met similar challenges head on before.

“When 4000 people died from Cholera in 1849, John Fredrick Bateman of the Glasgow Corporation Water Works constructed the aqueducts from Loch Katrine — a transformative response, which we have built on ever since, right up to the recent Smart Canal in Sighthill.”

She added: “The scale of change towards a net zero carbon and climate resilient economy is orders of magnitude greater than the challenges our ‘Glasgow Fathers’ faced.

“Addressing the scale of the challenge at the same time as delivering economic restructuring and recovery requires us to innovate and collaborate like never before; to tap into and harness that same, visionary, aspirational and transformative spirit which has seen Glasgow prosper successfully over hundreds of years.”

Efforts to tackle the climate challenges have so far “been done in isolation”, the roadmap adds, but “the urgency of the science and situation mean the city, businesses and communities must now deliver a step change in the pace and scale of action”.