People's Palace Collection to go on tour as part of Glasgow 850 celebrations

As part of the Glasgow 850 programme commemorating the city’s landmark anniversary, two special displays celebrating Glasgow’s development through the centuries and rich social history are about to go on a citywide tour.

While the People’s Palace is closed to the public during its major, multi-million pound renovation – which is now underway thanks to funding from the National Heritage Lottery Fund and Glasgow City Council – the travelling displays shine a spotlight on the much-loved museum’s unique collections and heritage they embody.

Telling the story of the city and its people from 1750 to the present day, the People’s Palace has a special place in Glasgow’s heart. It’s incredible, eclectic collections – including photographs, paintings, pottery, and much more – give a wonderful insight into how Glaswegians lived, worked and played in years gone by.

Both People’s Palace pop-up displays highlighting the collections’ importance will visit a range of citywide venues, including museums, libraries, and community centres, from this month until December.

Opening at the Burrell Collection today Friday, 13 June until Thursday, 26 June before touring over 20 city venues, and concluding at Parkhead Library on Sunday, 21 December – is Capturing the Moment: Glasgow then and now.

Showcasing the work of the acclaimed amateur photographer, Glaswegian Eric Watt – whose evocative, engaging images of the city from the 1950s to the 1990s reveal so much about the character of Glasgow and its people – the exhibition has been curated with the close involvement of pupils from local school, Shawlands Academy.

Watt's compelling photographs document, with affection and curiosity, the changing face of Glasgow – portraying daily life in city communities, local landmarks, and urban landscapes transformed through the years by new high-rise housing and the M8 motorway.

Focusing on a diverse range of subjects – from children at play in city streets, and the thriving shipyards of Govan, to city trams in the early 1960s and the Coca Cola Roller at the Glasgow Garden Festival in 1988 – the images capture the spirit of Glasgow through the decades.

Developing the display with members of the Glasgow Life Museums team, including curators and learning and access coordinators, gave the school’s S3 Creative Industries class, and S5 and S6 pupils studying Photography at Higher level, an opportunity to not only develop their skills but also find out about potential career opportunities in photography, museums and the wider arts and culture sectors.

Shawlands Academy pupils pose with the exhibition during the opening of the "Capturing The Moment: Glasgow then and now" exhibition at the Burrell Collection, on June 11, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Aged between 14 and 18, the pupils chose a selection of Watt’s photos from the People’s Palace social history collections to be featured in the Capturing the Moment: Glasgow then and now exhibition.

They then wrote their own captions for the images, noting their interpretations and impressions of them. In addition, they had the chance to work with local photographer Robin Mitchell, who provided professional guidance to help them take their own photos of today’s Glasgow – and these are also featured in the exhibition.

Photographer Robin Mitchell said: “I was delighted with the way the Shawlands Academy pupils responded to the brief. They tackled it with real enthusiasm and came up with a rich and varied combination of images for the exhibition. It was a pleasure working with everyone on the project."

S6 pupil, 18-year-old George, said: “Studying the photos of old Glasgow, and seeing how different it looked, was really interesting. And it was fun working with a professional photographer to capture images of the city today. It’s great to see our own work displayed alongside our favourite Eric Watt photos of what Glasgow used to be like.”

Shawlands Academy Head Teacher, Pauline Carr, added: “Being involved in this project has been a wonderful opportunity for our staff and young people to work in partnership with Glasgow Life Museums. As we celebrate Glasgow’s 850th anniversary, it’s a fantastic time for our city’s young people to look at how things have changed, and this project has sparked interest and conversations that might otherwise not have happened.

“We are really proud of what our young people have achieved, and hope as many people as possible will visit the display to see their fantastic work.”

The second touring display, which begins travelling around city venues, including community and shopping centres, from next week is Our People’s Palace.

It has been curated by Friends of the Pipe Factory – a community arts, heritage and social partnership based at the former clay pipe factory at Calton in Glasgow’s East End, near the museum.

The group, supported by Glasgow and social history curators from Glasgow Life Museums, chose the themes, objects and images in the display, to present their vision of the People’s Palace.

Consisting of a case containing a varied selection of fascinating artefacts from the People’s Palace, accompanied by a film, the display highlights the objects’ stories and historic relevance to help connect local people with the heritage of their communities.

Featured are an eclectic mix of objects reflecting the everyday and extraordinary history of Glasgow and its cultural past. They focus on wide-ranging themes including radical protest, domestic life, industry, sporting achievements, and music.

Among the intriguing items displayed are Glasgow flyweight boxer Benny Lynch’s world championship trophy, a decorative tile from a tenement close, political activist Mary Barbour’s Glasgow Corporation gold medal acknowledging her role as the city’s first female Bailie, and a ceramic ‘wally dug’ typical of the cherished ornaments found in many Glasgow homes decades ago.

A Friends of The Pipe Factory group member said: “This has been a very positive experience for us all. We were encouraged to find our own representations of Glasgow within the project. We hope that the final exhibition really speaks to those who see it.”

Our People’s Palace goes on display at Bridgeton Library from Friday, 20 June to Friday, 4 July before travelling around seven city venues. Its run concludes at the City Chambers from Saturday, 29 November to Friday, 5 December.

Full details of the display’s schedule of dates and venues can be found at: https://www.glasgowlife.org.uk/event/2/our-peoples-palace

Commenting on the significance of both the Our People’s Palace and Capturing the Moment: Glasgow then and now displays, Glasgow Life Chair and Glasgow City Council Convenor for Culture, Sport and International Relations, Bailie Annette Christie, said: “It is appropriate that during this landmark year for the city, these two special displays celebrating its heritage and social history have been created and curated by local people from our communities.

“As we continue to celebrate Glasgow 850 over the coming months, I’d encourage everyone living in, working in, or visiting the city to ensure they make time to fit in a visit to both fascinating People’s Palace pop-ups, which really encapsulate the unique character of our vibrant city and its wonderful citizens, past and present.”