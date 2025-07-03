A consultation on proposed public realm improvements at Gordon Street - in front of Central Station - in Glasgow has now begun.

The information gained from the participation in the consultation will allow the development of a more welcoming, safer and more accessible public space.

The current proposals are for improved public realm on Gordon Street that would offer:

Uninterrupted entry and exit to Central Station main entrance, with additional space;

Less clutter for people going into the train station

More space for external retail seating;

Uninterrupted sheltered space under the canopy, with no vehicles there meaning the exposed historical architectural features could be seen more easily;

Clearer routes for west-bound pedestrians;

Installation of raised planters with trees for biodiversity / water retention and an improved environment.

One way traffic system to reduce the speed of vehicles in the area;

Large crossing point in narrower carriageway makes crossing to the bus and taxi rank easier;

New way-finding signage to direct people to the available facilities;

Additional space to address pedestrian pinch points;

New drop-off & private-hire spot; and a

New rail replacement bus service location

The consultation will run until 24 August, and to find out more or give views about these proposals, those interested should visit: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/GordonStreet2025/

The public realm improvement works at Gordon Street are expected to begin in the Spring of 2026.

Councillor Angus Millar, Convener for City Centre Recovery, Transport and Climate, said: “Glasgow city centre is undergoing its biggest transformation in decades with the delivery of the Avenues programme and the renovation of George Square, and we want to keep building on that momentum.

“Transport hubs like Central Station are a key gateway to the city centre for residents, commuters and visitors, so there’s a real opportunity to improve the city centre experience for many by making Gordon Street more attractive, accessible and welcoming. If you want to learn more about the emerging proposals for this area or let us know what you think, please take part in this consultation.”