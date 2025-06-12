Plans put forward for new front doors on Glasgow Central Station

A new front door could be placed on Glasgow Central Station if plans are approved.

As Boots is set to move in to the former ticket office unit in Glasgow Central Station, to the right of the front entrance on Gordon Street of the city centre train station, if plans are approved

It would mean that Boots would move from its long-standing spot on the west side of the terminal station to the very entrance of Glasgow Central, facing out onto Gordon Street.

With these new plans, Glasgow Central Station could see a new set of doors on the front façade. The plans, put forward on May 19, 2025 and validated by Glasgow City Council on June 2, 2025, are necessary if Boots is going to move into the front unit of the city centre station as the pharmacy requires proper ventilation - which is not possible with the current set of doors in the ‘plant room’ at Glasgow Central Station.

The existing doors in the plant room and Glasgow Central Station that will be replaced if plans are approved. | Contributed

The pharmacy requires proper airflow to provide ventilation for plant and machinery that is essential for their business. The current doors in place do not provide adequate airflow, so need to be replaced with a suitable replacement in able to allow Boots to operate.

The current doors on the west side of the façade of Glasgow Central Station are often covered with steel roll shutters - they are not considered to ‘contribute to the architectural or historic interest of the building’.

The glazed louvre doors would be replaced in ‘broadly the same location’ with a new set of bespoke aluminium double doors with a louvre design unit.

The existing doors at Glasgow Central Station behind a metal roller shutter as seen from Gordon Street | Contributed

The shutters are often kept down to prevent anti-social behaviour, and according to Network Rail who submitted the planning application: “The replacement doors would operate in the same manner as the existing and are not considered to alter the means of access to the listed building.