Plans put forward for repairs to Provan Gasworks including 'partial demolitions'

Glasgow's Provan Gasworks

The Provan Gasworks have long been a landmark in the city denoting a commuters arrival in Glasgow’s City Centre, thanks to its proximity to the M8 - now the listed structures are set for repair works.

Following an inspection carried out by IKM, an international engineering and environmental consultancy firm, on behalf of landowner Scotland Gas Network the B-listed gasholder frames will undergo repair works, if they receive Listed Building Consent from Glasgow City Council.

While the inspections found that the overall condition of the structures are ‘fair’, taking into account their age, and there were no ‘immediate structural stability risks’ - there are however ‘various structural defects’ which were identified by IKM, likely due to corrosion over the years.

This means that remedial repair action is recommended to be carried out to prevent any further, potentially disastrous, deterioration of the structure down the line.

The Provan Gas Works as viewed from the M8

Most of the corrosion identified is located in connection plates and diagonal bracing around the structures which are set to be repaired and replaced. The area of the repairs will be repainted to match the original blue, but the proposals do not indicate that the entire gasholders will be repainted.

Testing, inspection, and certification firm, Applus+, will carry out the repairs via specialist rope access if approved by Glasgow City Council.

The proposed works will also see partial demolition works, though nothing that will effect the silhouette of the gasholders. Unsafe modern stairways will be removed and old ladders along the structure will be removed to prevent access from the general public to the B-listed structures.

SGN and Applus aim to commence works on the repairs later in May, if Listed Building Consent is granted, to allow the repairs to be undertaken prior to poor weather over winter.

Evidence of corrosion on the B-listed Provan gasholders structures - these connective plates will be repaired, replaced, and repainted.

The last time the Provan Gasworks saw any repair works was in 2008, in which sections of the walkways and handrails were replaced. The gasholders were first built around 1903, and have been an integral part of Glasgow’s skyline ever since.