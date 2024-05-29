Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Student accomodation and ‘co-living development’ proposal put forward to Glaswegians for the former site of the Herald newspaper at the top of Renfield Street in Glasgow City Centre.

The developer, MRP, has initiated a public consultation so Glaswegians can have their say on the plans issued this month for 200 Renfield Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans would see the building that was most recently a job centre be entirely demolished and replaced with blocks to be used for residential and student accomodation purposes alongside an ‘arts square’.

MRP are expected to submit a planning application in August after receiving feedback from the Glasgow community.

A planning application is expected to be submitted later this year to transform the site of the former Herald office at the top of Renfield Street in Glasgow

The consultation website reads: “200 Renfield Street sits at a transition point in the urban pattern of Glasgow, where the gridded block pattern of the Victorian city centre changes to the modernist planning of the Townhead and Cowcaddens area, with Cowcaddens Road acting as a divide between the two.

“The site has fantastic potential to act as a gateway between the town centre to the south, and the revitalised Port Dundas and Townhead neighbourhoods to the north, as part of the wider Glasgow City Council policy to increase the urban population of the city centre over the next 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The scale of the immediate surroundings of 200 Renfield Street has evolved since the existing building was completed. The Cineworld complex, Tesco Bank, Maldron and Citizen M Hotels provide a context of significantly greater scale that new proposals must address.

“Additionally, there is an evident trend of new developments emerging in Glasgow being of a greater height and density than traditional buildings. This is especially evident when considering recently approved and submitted planning applications for the surrounding area.

“The proposals include a co-living building that will provide high quality residential accommodation and amenity space to residents.

“The building will be professionally managed and entirely distinct and separate to any other building on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents will enjoy an inclusive environment with shared living, kitchen and dining spaces providing the opportunity for social interaction and integration with other residents.

“Fully fitted bedrooms will include a double bed, en suite, storage, work and living space, and a kitchenette.

“The rooms and amenity spaces will be of a high quality and will be generously spacious.

Plans for 200 Renfield Street would see the building demolished and this mixed-use residential development come up in its place