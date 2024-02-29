Plans put forward to convert B-listed Argyle Street building into 13 apartments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been forward to convert an empty B-listed Glasgow building into 13 new apartments in the city centre.

The building at the corner of Argyle Street and Miller Street dates back to 1905 and has been covered up for some period of time with it hoped that new apartments could be created on the upper floors on the building.

Innovative Asset Management bought the building last year and in the design document submitted it states: “They are committed to repairing and preserving the building through pragmatic and careful conservation-based intervention. They have a track record of delivering successful projects in the UK to meet market opportunity and demand. A report into the premises in 2015 had stated that the building had “come to the end of its useful life” but it now looks like it could be completely transformed with their being retail space available at ground and basement levels.