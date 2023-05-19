Plans submitted for new cafe near Glasgow Central Station

The new cafe would be on the corner of Union Street and Gordon Street

An empty shop near Glasgow’s Central Station is set to be converted into ‘Sexy Coffee’ cafe after plans were submitted.

The former ‘Via Italia’ unit on the corner of Union Street and Gordon Street would offer coffee, baked goods and toasted sandwiches for sit-in and takeaway. Gianluca Varese, from Sexy Coffee Ltd, also plans to apply for an alcohol licence so the venue can serve cocktails in the evening.

The cafe, next to Blue Lagoon fish and chip shop, intends to open from 7am to midnight seven days per week. Opening at 7am “is critical to serve the passing commuter trade, as many coffee shops in the city do”, the application stated. “Remaining open until midnight adds to the vibrancy and evening trade in the area.”

Mr Varesesaid his new venue, an idea he has had in his head for a few years, will have a “classical look with a modern twist.” He said the corner of Union Street was the “perfect location” for a coffee shop, which would be “a bit cooler” than chain premises “hence the name”. ‘Sexy Coffee’ has been chosen to stand out, he added.

It is expected the cafe will open later this summer, around the end of July or start of August. The application asks Glasgow City Council for permission to make external alterations to the B-listed building, which was last used by Italian street food outlet, Via Italia. It was previously occupied by Carphone Warehouse.

No food will be prepared on site, the application stated, with pastries, sandwiches and toasties “pre-packed and delivered to the site”.

“Cooking will be limited to heating of pre-prepared sandwiches in sealed ovens, therefore there will be no open flames or frying taking place,” the plans stated. “This cooking method will ensure there is no odour nuisance therefore no externally mounted flue is required in this instance.”