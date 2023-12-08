Plans to light up Glasgow parks make progress

Council officers have come up with ways to fund the move in the southside which would see Glasgow parks be lit up at night

A community meeting was shown an option to light up Queens Park costing £170,000.

A council official presented a proposal to the most recent Pollokshields Area Partnership suggesting it could contribute £57,000 towards making it a reality.

No decision has been taken yet but a number of other area partnerships could also potentially contribute to the financial cost. Attendees at the meeting were shown a map of Queens Park outlining where lights would go.

There have been calls for lighting in parks due to safety concerns and the council is looking to run a pilot in Cranhill Park, Kelvingrove Park and Queens Park. Looking at the environmental impact is among issues being considered.

The partnership’s neighbourhood infrastructure fund would be used to foot the £57,000 bill if given the go-ahead.

The funding request has been continued for consideration. Councillor Jill Brown, Labour, has been calling for the lighting to be installed.