Police pull over driver in Glasgow and find £10k worth of heroin and cocaine, a lamb, and a bag of chips

Glasgow police were shocked to find the live lamb tucking into a bag of chips amidst the bundles of heroin and cocaine

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:51 BST

In a routine stop in Glasgow at the weekend, police were shocked by their discovery after pulling over a car on the M74 near Carmyle.

Inside the car, police officers found £10,000 worth of heroin and cocaine, a punnet of chips - and a bleating lamb.

Police made the discovery after stopping the car on the M74 on Saturday, at around 6.10pm.

The lamb was rescued by a local farmer, while the cars occupants - two men aged 52 and 53 alongside a 38-year-old woman - were arrested and charged with drug offences with intent to supply class A drugs.

Police officers on the scene also confirmed that the driver failed a roadside swab test for cocaine.

Writing on Twitter, Police Scotland said:”Oh ewe! Officers from #GlasgowRP stopped this vehicle (not a Lamborghini!) on the #M74 J3 NB yesterday.

“In addition to this wee fella roughly £10k in Class A drugs were recovered with assistance from @PSOSDogs.

“Driver further arrested for failing the roadside swap for cocaine.”

While Police were puzzled to find a lamb in the car, it wasn’t apparent there was also heroin and cocaine until Billy the Spaniel police dog was instrumental in sniffing out the drugs in the car.

Enquiries are ongoing as to how the lamb ended up in the car - while it may very well be a legally purchased lamb, it’s also possible it was stolen from a field on the car’s travels.

In a statement to the press, Police Scotland said:”“PD Billy entered the car and indicated drugs were present.

“Officers recovered heroin, with an estimated street value of £7,000 and cocaine, worth an estimated value of £3,000,”

