Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Glasgow Police shut down Broomielaw after cyclist collides with HGV

Emergency services remain on the scene with the road expected to be closed for ‘some time’

By Liam Smillie
2 minutes ago

At 10.10am this morning a cyclist collided with an Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) on Broomielaw outside the BT offices.

Emergency services remain on the scene with the road closed to traffic since the collosion - with the road expected to remain closed while emergency services attend to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance following a serious crash on Broomielaw, Glasgow, which police were called to at 10.10am on Friday, 27 January, 2023.

Most Popular

“The crash involved a cyclist and a HGV.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is currently closed.”

We will update this article with any updates we receive from Police - including when the road will reopen.

Emergency servicesTrafficPoliceGlasgowPolice Scotland