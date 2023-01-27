Emergency services remain on the scene with the road expected to be closed for ‘some time’

At 10.10am this morning a cyclist collided with an Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) on Broomielaw outside the BT offices.

Emergency services remain on the scene with the road closed to traffic since the collosion - with the road expected to remain closed while emergency services attend to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance following a serious crash on Broomielaw, Glasgow, which police were called to at 10.10am on Friday, 27 January, 2023.

“The crash involved a cyclist and a HGV.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is currently closed.”