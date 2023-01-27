At 10.10am this morning a cyclist collided with an Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) on Broomielaw outside the BT offices.
Emergency services remain on the scene with the road closed to traffic since the collosion - with the road expected to remain closed while emergency services attend to the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance following a serious crash on Broomielaw, Glasgow, which police were called to at 10.10am on Friday, 27 January, 2023.
“The crash involved a cyclist and a HGV.
“Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is currently closed.”
We will update this article with any updates we receive from Police - including when the road will reopen.