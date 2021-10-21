The summit will commence on Sunday 31 October, attracting tens of thousands of delegates from around the world

Trains will be parked up during COP26, should strikes go ahead (Picture: Getty Images)

COP26 is set to be the largest summit the UK has ever held, with around 30,000 delegates descending on Glasgow for the events.

It may be the worst time for the city’s service providers to strike, but that has only lead to many organisations using the fortnight to further pay disputes by taking industrial action.

Included in the lineup of organisations walking out during the first two weeks in November are Scotrail, Glasgow City Council refuse collectors and some school facilities staff.

So, when is the strike action taking place and how will it affect services in the Glasgow area? This is what you need to know.

Who is striking during COP26?

Across Glasgow City Council, around 1,500 staff from services such as bin collection, cleaning, school janitor and catering staff will strike.

There has been an ongoing pay dispute within the council and 95 percent of staff rejected the £850-per-year increase in salary for staff earning up to £25,000 a year.

The workers union GMB stands alongside Unison and Unite unions in calling for a £2,000 pay rise for staff.

Their call for industrial action came after council leader Susan Aitken argued Glasgow only needed a "spruce up" before the conference.

Bins have been overflowing across the city in recent months

Aitken was largely criticised for denying that Glasgow is ‘filthy’ when she was confronted with pictures of Glasgow city centre streets during an ITV interview.

GMB organiser Chris Mitchell said: "The eyes of the world will be on Glasgow during COP26, and our politicians now have a choice - will they fairly reward the frontline workers or will they risk embarrassing the city and the country on an international stage?"

However, the biggest issue facing Glasgow services during the summit is train strikes.

ScotRail staff are set to bring disruption to train services due to a dispute from the national union for rail. RMT.

RMT is arguing staff deserve increased pay and better working conditions.

What dates do the strikes take place?

Scotrail staff will strike from Monday 1 November until Friday 12 November.

Staff on the Caledonian Sleeper will hold two 24-hour strikes. One from 11:59 on Sunday 31 October and one on Thursday 11 November.

The sleeper service is popular with workers travelling overnight to London from different cities across Scotland.

School staff and refuse collectors are expected to begin their strike on Monday 1 November and it will last until 12 November.

"After the last 14 months working throughout a global pandemic we were called Covid heroes, essential workers and critical workers.

"This pay rise proposal comes as a kick in the teeth for our members. We feel badly let down by the Scottish Government and COSLA.

"We were proud of the work we carried out under pressure doing our civic duty for this city and risked carrying the virus home to our families.

GMB’s Chris Mitchell said ‘the ball is in COSLA’s court’ (Picture: GMB)

"I would say to COSLA to come and look workers in the eye and say to them Covid heroes do not deserve anymore.

"I find it shocking that low-paid workers are being treated this way but this time, they’re going to come out fighting. I will stand by them at the picket line come November 1.

"The ball is in COSLA’s court now - they need to do the right thing and pay them what they deserve."

COSLA said that it would continue to negotiate with the workers over a pay deal.

Where can I get information on alternative services or support?

On 21 October, ScotRail updated its website to suggest negotiations are still ongoing to offer a skeleton rail service.

The website reads: “We’ll do everything possible to avoid strikes during the event. However, should the strikes go ahead between 1 - 12 November, we will look to run a very limited rail service in order to support travel to and from COP26. Any changes to service levels will be confirmed should strike action go ahead.

Please continue to check our website and social channels for updates before finalising your travel plans.”

You can check here for updates to rail travel and how to get a refund if you have already booked a ticket.

First Bus, the main provider for bus travel into the city, have also warned road closures could cause disruptions.

The Clydeside Expressway is closed from Saturday, 23 October. Therefore, the 1A, 1B,1C, 1D and X4 services will be diverted and some services may be delayed.

For all up to date information on bus travel via First Bus, visit its website .

A statement on McGill’s buses website about COP26 disruption reads: “ During the event we are hoping to operate all services as normal however, this could change very suddenly.

“When we do encounter a diversion to any of our routes then we will post this vital information immediately. Please keep an eye on our website, mobile app and social media sites during these dates for further information and service disruptions when applicable.”