East Renfrewshire Council election results 2022

The East Renfrewshire Council local government elections 2022 results are now in.

By Brian Yule
Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:56 pm

The votes have been counted

The candidates elected in each of the five wards are:

Ward 1: Barrhead, Liboside and Uplawmoor

 Angela Convery (SNP)

 Betty Cunningham (Labour)

 Danny Devlin (Independent)

 Chris Lunday (SNP)

Ward 2: Newton Mearns North and Neilston

 Tony Buchanan (SNP)

 Andrew Morrison (Conservative)

 Owen O’Donnell (Labour)

Ward 3: Giffnock and Thornliebank

 Colm Merrick (SNP)

 Mary Montague (Labour)

 Gordon Wallace (Conservative)

Ward 4: Clarkston, Netherlee and Williamwood

 Kate Campbell (Conservative)

 Annette Ireland (SNP)

 David Macdonald (Independent)

 Katie Pragnell (Labour)

Ward 5: Newton Mearns South and Eaglesham

 Andrew Anderson ( Labour )

 Caroline Bamforth (SNP )

 Paul Edlin (Conservative)

 Jim McLean (Conservative)

This result means that the political composition of the council is six SNP, five Conservative, five Labour, and two Independent.

Overall average turnout for East Renfrewshire was 53.4 per cent

