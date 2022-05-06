East Renfrewshire Council election results 2022

The candidates elected in each of the five wards are:
Ward 1: Barrhead, Liboside and Uplawmoor
Angela Convery (SNP)
Betty Cunningham (Labour)
Danny Devlin (Independent)
Chris Lunday (SNP)
Ward 2: Newton Mearns North and Neilston
Tony Buchanan (SNP)
Andrew Morrison (Conservative)
Owen O’Donnell (Labour)
Ward 3: Giffnock and Thornliebank
Colm Merrick (SNP)
Mary Montague (Labour)
Gordon Wallace (Conservative)
Ward 4: Clarkston, Netherlee and Williamwood
Kate Campbell (Conservative)
Annette Ireland (SNP)
David Macdonald (Independent)
Katie Pragnell (Labour)
Ward 5: Newton Mearns South and Eaglesham
Andrew Anderson ( Labour )
Caroline Bamforth (SNP )
Paul Edlin (Conservative)
Jim McLean (Conservative)
This result means that the political composition of the council is six SNP, five Conservative, five Labour, and two Independent.
Overall average turnout for East Renfrewshire was 53.4 per cent