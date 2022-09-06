Glasgow councillors urged to back second Scottish independence referendum

Glasgow councillors are being urged to show their support for a second Scottish independence referendum.

SNP councillor Alex Kerr has submitted a motion ahead of Thursday’s full council meeting which, if approved by a majority of councillors, would see Glasgow City Council welcome plans for IndyRef2 in 2023.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans earlier in the summer to hold a second Scottish independence referendum on October 19, 2023 - nine years after 55 per cent of voters went for ‘no’ in first referendum.

A second Scottish independence referendum could be held in 2023.

The Scottish Government is awaiting a ruling from the Supreme Court on whether Holyrood can organise an independence referendum without the approval of the UK Government.

What does the motion state?

The motion which is being put forward to councillors on Thursday reads: “Council welcomes the announcement by the First Minister of the Scottish Government’s intention to hold a referendum on Scottish independence on 19th October 2023 and further notes that a judgement by the UK Supreme Court on the Scottish Parliament’s ability to stage such a referendum is imminent.

“Council recognises that the Scottish Government has a clear and unequivocal democratic mandate to hold a referendum on Scottish independence, expressed by the Scottish people at the last two Holyrood elections.”

Cost of living crisis

The motion goes on to discuss the current cost of living crisis and the role Cllr Kerr’s believes the UK Government has had on it.

Parts of Glasgow are suffering during the cost of living crisis.

It asks the council’s chief executive to introduce a paper looking at the impact the cost of living crisis is having on Glaswegians.

It comes as energy bills are sky-rocketing, with taxes and food prices also rising - a huge problem for many people in Glasgow.

Ofgem has announced that the energy price cap will rise on October 1 by 80%, at a time when more people are heating their homes as we head into winter.

The motion adds: “Council reiterates its alarm that hundreds of thousands of people in Glasgow and across Scotland face severe hardship as a result of a cost-of-living crisis created by the policy decisions of the Westminster government and exacerbated by the impact of a Brexit overwhelmingly rejected by Scots. Council notes with deep concern the wholly inadequate responses to this escalating crisis by the UK Government which has placed significant constraints on the Scottish and Local Government’s ability to implement our own responses.

“Council believes that in the face of a decline in living standards such as not experienced in generations, with the severe impact on health, equity and social cohesion that will result, the ability of the Scottish people to choose an alternative to Westminster governance is now not just a clear democratic right but also an urgent necessity.