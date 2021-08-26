Glasgow families to be among worst hit by Universal Credit cut

Families in Glasgow will be among the worst hit in Britain when Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit is cut in October.

What: The UK Government is due to make a £20-a-week cut to the benefits in October. According to research by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, more than 400 constituencies in Britain are set to see at least one in three working-age families with children hit by the cut.

Its analysis has shown that six million low-income families will lose £1040 from their annual income, creating serious financial hardship and leave 500,000 people to be swept into poverty - including 200,000 children.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why does it matter to Glasgow: It is estimated that 63 per cent of families with children living in the Glasgow Central constituency are in receipt of either Universal Credit or Working Tax Credit - the highest percentage in Scotland.

More than half of families with kids in Glasgow North East and Glasgow South West are also due to be affected, with 54 and 55 per cent of families with children currently getting at least one of the benefits.

Glasgow East (49) Glasgow North (43) Glasgow North West (44) and Glasgow South (45) will also be hit hard.

What do they say: Katie Schmuecker, deputy director of Policy & Partnerships at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: “We are just over a month away from the UK Government imposing the biggest overnight cut to the basic rate of social security since the Second World War.

“This latest analysis lays bare the deep and far-reaching impact that cutting Universal Credit will have on millions of low-income families across Britain.