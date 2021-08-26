Glasgow artists secure funding for creative projects

A series of innovative creative projects from Glasgow artists and creative organisations are in motion thanks to funding awarded through Creative Scotland’s Open fund.

Glasgow Open House Arts Festival is one of the projects to get funding. Pic: Stefan Krajcik Photography.

What: From Glasgow Open House Arts Festival to Radiophrenia, over £377,500 has been awarded to seventeen artists, organisations and creative groups in Glasgow as they seek to build sustainability after emerging from Covid-19 restrictions.

How does the funding help: Radiophrenia is a temporary art radio station exploring current trends in sound and transmission arts. Broadcasting from the Centre for Contemporary Arts in Glasgow, it aims to promote radio as an art form, encouraging experimental approaches to the medium not catered for by mainstream stations.

Project manager Mark Vernon says: “With a massive boost in listenership last year the effectiveness of radio to reach out, engage and bring together a disparate set of listeners has been proven and we hope to build upon this.”

Arts festival: Throughout September, the Glasgow Open House Arts Festival will fill windows, car parks, gardens, parks, balconies and other unexpected outdoor locations with new and surprising artworks.

Amalie Silvani-Jones, creative director and co-founder, said: “Since the festival’s founding in 2013 it has always been our ambition to move away from a voluntary model and further our support for the city’s much loved and important grassroots arts scene.

“With this funding we will introduce the small Artists Supporting Artists bursary pot, in tandem with professional filming and more professional development, which we hope will mean that artists from all backgrounds will be able to take away tangible benefits to help develop their practice after the festival.”

Album funding: Violinist and composer Catriona Price will record and release her debut solo album, ‘Hert’ - a recording of her Celtic Connections New Voices commission from 2020.